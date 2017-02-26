MDMK to oppose Neduvasal hydro project

The MDMK is to oppose the proposed hydro carbon project at Neduvasal in Pudukkottati.

Any project that affects the livelihood of farmers will be opposed, party general secretary Vaiko told the media after the MDMK 25th general body meeting. The carbon project was another form of the shelved methane one which also would have severely affected farmers.

On the Cauvery, Mullaperiyar, Bhavani and Palaru water disputes he said the Centre was `cheating’ the State and neglecting its interests.

The Centre should intervene immediately and stop Kerala and Karnataka governments from constructing dams across Bhavani and Mekedatu.

He alleged that former chief minister O Paneerselvam was being guided by the DMK, which wanted to come to power through the backdoor. There was no precedent to electing the Chief Minister through secret ballot, he added.

On the local body polls, Vaiko said his party would go it alone and would identify the winnable seats.