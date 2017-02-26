FLASH NEWS The development work that Akhilesh talks about, most of them were started by my government: Mayawati Govt to hire 980 officers to fill up vacancies in the prestigious IAS, IFS and IPS through civil services exam 2017 India has nearly lost Kashmir: P Chidambaram Manipur CM infamous for taking 10% commission as bribe: Modi SBI ATM dispenses ‘xerox’ copy of ₹2,000 note Won’t join politics, will lead spiritual life: Nitish’s son Delhi University girl gang raped by classmate and his friends Pelé’s son to serve drug-related prison sentence Harbhajan Singh blames Pune’s track for India’s loss Surprised with the way Aus won the Test: Michael Clarke

Coimbatore


MDMK to oppose Neduvasal hydro project

Covai Post Network
February 26, 2017

The MDMK is to oppose the proposed hydro carbon project at Neduvasal in Pudukkottati.

Any project that affects the livelihood of farmers will be opposed, party general secretary Vaiko told the media after the MDMK 25th general body meeting. The carbon project was another form of the shelved methane one which also would have severely affected farmers.

On the Cauvery, Mullaperiyar, Bhavani and Palaru water disputes he said the Centre was `cheating’ the State and neglecting its interests.

The Centre should intervene immediately and stop Kerala and Karnataka governments from constructing dams across Bhavani and Mekedatu.

He alleged that former chief minister O Paneerselvam was being guided by the DMK, which wanted to come to power through the backdoor. There was no precedent to electing the Chief Minister through secret ballot, he added.

On the local body polls, Vaiko said his party would go it alone and would identify the winnable seats.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS