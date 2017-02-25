MDMK top brass meets to discuss political situation

The high level committee of MDMK is meeting here today to take stock of the current political situation in Tamil Nadu and also to chalk out its future strategy.

The meeting, chaired by MDMK president, S Duraisamy, will discuss the strategy to meet the possible challenges in view of the present political scenario and also spell its future role in such a situation, party sources said.

The party general secretary, Vaiko, Deputy General Secretaries, Mallai Sathya, Dorai Balakrishnan, A.K. Mani and Treasurer Ganeshmurthy are among the 17 committee members attending the meeting, they said.

In the evening, a meeting of District secretaries will be convened and the General Council is scheduled for tomorrow, where the decision will be announced, the sources said.