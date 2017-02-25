FLASH NEWS Those who have looted the country won’t go unpunished. Rights of common citizens would be protected: PM in Manipur Trump signs executive order to slash federal regulations De Villiers fastest to 9000 ODI runs, beats Ganguly’s record PM Modi indeed working like a donkey: Digvijaya Singh HIV vaccine suppresses virus in five patients BMC polls: Shiv Sena’s tally rises to 87 as 3 join party Nitish Kumar and I have grown old: Lalu Prasad Yadav Scientists use light to convert carbon dioxide into fuel Shelter dogs to replace ball boys at Brazil Open 2017 UK tracking 257 possible Saudi war crimes in Yemen

Coimbatore


MDMK top brass meets to discuss political situation

Covai Post Network
February 25, 2017

The high level committee of MDMK is meeting here today to take stock of the current political situation in Tamil Nadu and also to chalk out its future strategy.

The meeting, chaired by MDMK president, S Duraisamy, will discuss the strategy to meet the possible challenges in view of the present political scenario and also spell its future role in such a situation, party sources said.

The party general secretary, Vaiko, Deputy General Secretaries, Mallai Sathya, Dorai Balakrishnan, A.K. Mani and Treasurer Ganeshmurthy are among the 17 committee members attending the meeting, they said.

In the evening, a meeting of District secretaries will be convened and the General Council is scheduled for tomorrow, where the decision will be announced, the sources said.

