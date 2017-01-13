FLASH NEWS Reliance Capital sells Paytm stake to Alibaba group for Rs 275 crore: Sources 7 minor girls raped in shops while returning from school in Wayanad,Kerala. Police have identified 6 suspects & taken into custody Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Tyrone Mings have been charged with alleged violent conduct by the FA Pujara, Rahane Showed Intent at the Crease: Josh Hazlewood Former Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa meets former EAM SM Krishna in Bengaluru – ANI Mayawati has done 58 rallies in UP during seven phase campaign, reports Aircraft carrier INS Viraat decommissioned after 30 years of service with Indian Navy Effect of demonetisation to spill over to the next quarter in some segments: RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya Tamil Nadu Govt. makes Jayalalithaa’s medical records public, saying, it is clear that the best possible medical care was afforded to her

Measles-Rubella vaccination: Meeting discusses preparedness

Covai Post Network
January 13, 2017

The district administration today discussed the preparedness for conducting three-week long camps for administering the combined Measles-Rubella vaccination across the district beginning from February 6.

About 7.8 lakh children, in the age group of nine months to 15 years have been targeted for administering the injection during the camps at schools and other areas, which will end by February 28.

At the meeting the District Collector, T.N. Hariharan, urged the health officials to spread awareness about the vaccination among parents, students, teachers, police, NGOs and Rotary and Lions clubs.

He also asked them to ensure that those who are not going to schools are not left out and administered the injection, as nearly five lakh will be school students.

According to official sources, nearly 400 personnel, drawn from health and other departments and 966 staff and workers will be deployed for the task.

Officials from various departments, including Deputy Director Health, Bhanumathi and IMA Secretary Shanmughasundraram were present.

