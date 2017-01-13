Measles-Rubella vaccination: Meeting discusses preparedness

The district administration today discussed the preparedness for conducting three-week long camps for administering the combined Measles-Rubella vaccination across the district beginning from February 6.

About 7.8 lakh children, in the age group of nine months to 15 years have been targeted for administering the injection during the camps at schools and other areas, which will end by February 28.

At the meeting the District Collector, T.N. Hariharan, urged the health officials to spread awareness about the vaccination among parents, students, teachers, police, NGOs and Rotary and Lions clubs.

He also asked them to ensure that those who are not going to schools are not left out and administered the injection, as nearly five lakh will be school students.

According to official sources, nearly 400 personnel, drawn from health and other departments and 966 staff and workers will be deployed for the task.

Officials from various departments, including Deputy Director Health, Bhanumathi and IMA Secretary Shanmughasundraram were present.