Medical college scam: BJP sacks Vinod

The BJP today removed the convener of its cooperative cell, R.S. Vinod, from the primary membership of the party following allegations of his involvement in the medical college scam.

The party’s decision follows reports of a probe panel which found that Vinod accepted Rs. 5.6 crore from a businessman on the promise of getting the Medical Council of India (MCI) nod for a medical college.

“The charges against Vinod is grave,” BJP’s State unit President Kummanom Rajashekharan told reporters at Thiruvananthapuram.

“Ours is a party that deals with corruption in a strong manner. Vinod’s act is anti-party and it is unpardonable,” he added.