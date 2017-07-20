20 Jul 2017, Edition - 737, Thursday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Lok Sabha adjourned for 20 minutes amidst opposition slogan- shouting over farmers’ issue
  • INX Media corruption case: CBI issues third summons to Karti Chidambaram
  • Delhi High Court orders Delhi police to provide status report on Sunanda Pushkar’s death case to petitioner Swami in three days
  • Sensex rises above 32,000; Nifty spurted by 22.95 points to 9,922.55
  • Rupee slides down to 64.35 against the dollar
Coimbatore

Medical college scam: BJP sacks Vinod

Covai Post Network
July 20, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

The BJP today removed the convener of its cooperative cell, R.S. Vinod, from the primary membership of the party following allegations of his involvement in the medical college scam.

The party’s decision follows reports of a probe panel which found that Vinod accepted Rs. 5.6 crore from a businessman on the promise of getting the Medical Council of India (MCI) nod for a medical college.

“The charges against Vinod is grave,” BJP’s State unit President Kummanom Rajashekharan told reporters at Thiruvananthapuram.

“Ours is a party that deals with corruption in a strong manner. Vinod’s act is anti-party and it is unpardonable,” he added.

ALSO READ

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Uncovering obsession through attires
May 05, 2017

Why do we wear clothes was a social science question in our primary classes. The answer - we need clothes to cover and protect us from heat, rain and cold.......

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga to improve digestion – II
May 05, 2017

Yoga was documented at least 5,000 years ago. We document something at its culmination, not inception, so which means this science was tried and tested for many millennia......

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

4 Magical Herbs to Keep You Healthy this Monsoon
May 05, 2017

The monsoon season gives people much needed respite from the summer heat. However, as the body gets exposed to the changes in the climate, our immunity......

Read More