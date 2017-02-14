Meet on consumer rights awareness

In the backdrop of rise in consumer rights-related issues, the Citizen Consumer Club of Sree Narayana Guru College conducted a one-day awareness programme here on Tuesday.

The seminar, `Weighing Measurement and Packaging Commodity Act’, was aimed at informing students about the various aspects of consumer rights and methods of registering grievances.

T. Murugesan, Inspector of Labour of Coimbatore District, said students should always be aware of their rights, adding, “You should be aware of the contents of packages and weight measurement of products.”

He also dwelt on the basic requirements for registering a complaint.

Pradeep Kumar, General Secretary of Tamil Nadu Consumer Association, said no grievance should be left unannounced.