FLASH NEWS World’s longest bubble measures 105 feet Aam Aadmi Party releases second list of 89 candidates for upcoming MCD election Gangrape case: Non-bailable warrant issued against UP Minister Gayatri Prajapati, six others Dimple Yadav joins Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi’s roadshow in Varanasi 8 Tamil Nadu fishermen held by Sri Lanka, one attempts suicide Oil was discovered in Saudi Arabia 79 years ago Air India operates all-women crew flight around the world Dhanush, Trisha, Hansika’s private images leaked online 38 seats go to polls in 1st phase of Manipur election Do BJP men know anything except committing rapes: Kejriwal

Coimbatore


Meet on startups held

Covai Post Network
March 4, 2017

Startups are making a wave in the City and out to cater to the needs of students, a seminar on enterpreneurial skills was held at the Sankara College of Science and Commerce.

The seminar organised by the entrepreneurship development cell of the college saw the participation of more than 100 students.

GSV Corporation Solution-Redefined proprietor Giri M addressed the students. He spoke about the need for students to start their business and insisted on improving entrepreneurial skills to run any business successfully.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS