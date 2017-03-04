Meet on startups held

Startups are making a wave in the City and out to cater to the needs of students, a seminar on enterpreneurial skills was held at the Sankara College of Science and Commerce.

The seminar organised by the entrepreneurship development cell of the college saw the participation of more than 100 students.

GSV Corporation Solution-Redefined proprietor Giri M addressed the students. He spoke about the need for students to start their business and insisted on improving entrepreneurial skills to run any business successfully.