Meet the parliamentarians who mean business

Parliamentarians who set a benchmark once again this year have been handed the accolades of the civil society.

In a salute to parliamentary democracy, five members of the Lok Sabha and a former member of the Rajya Sabha, who topped the chart as model parliamentarians, were honoured at the 7th edition of Sansad Ratna (Gem of the Parliament) in Chennai, for their exemplary participation in debates, raising questions, introducing private members bills and attendance.

The Sansad Ratna Award, which was launched in 2010 by the Prime Point Foundation and e-magazine PR-e-Sense, is presented annually on behalf of the civil society and is based on a transparent selection process and performance data. Delhi-based NGO PRS Legislative Research closely monitors the performance of all the MPs and releases the data of their individual performance.

Four first-time MPs were among the five Lok Sabha members who were honoured. The winners are: Shivaji Adhalrao Patil, a second time Shiv Sena MP, from the Shirur constituency of Maharashtra, P P Chaudhary, a first-time BJP MP from the Pali constituency of Rajasthan, Shrirang Appa Barne, a first time Shiv Sena MP from the Maval constituency in Maharashtra, Dr Heena Vijaykumar Gavit, a first time BJP MP from the Nandurbar constituency of Maharashtra, and Rajeev Shankarrao Satav, a first time Indian National Congress MP from the Hingoli constituency of Maharashtra.

P Rajeev, a retired Rajya Sabha MP (CPI-M) from Kerala, who served the Rajya Sabha from April 2009 to April 2015, won the Sansad Ratna Award in the new category introduced this year that included the Upper House. He secured the top position among the MPs who retired in 2015 after completing the full six-year term.

Former RBI governor C Rangarajan gave away the awards, the recipients of which were picked by a selection committee, comprising Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Hansraj G Ahir, BJP Chief whip Arjun Ram Meghwal, and five time MP Anandrao Adsul. The selection committee members were themselves recipients of last year’s Sansad Maha Ratna Award for the 15th Lok Sabha.

Rangarajan, a former nominated Rajya Sabha member, rued the frequent disruptions in parliament and said the members of the House should “bear the responsibility for the maintenance of dignity and decorum.”

Hansraj Ahir, who was ranked No 1 in 2015 for introducing private members bills, said in an interview to the Covai Post that the rate of success for private member bills is less due to lack of time in the parliament. “But nothing stops well-meaning MPs from introducing and getting them into the records, so that they can be taken up and acted on.”

The whistle blower for the Coal Scam, said a success story for private bills is the one on land acquisition introduced by him that remains live and kicking in the parliament.

Commenting on the role of young parliamentarians, the four-time BJP MP from Chandrapur, Maharashtra, said, “In my four-term parliament life, the best lot of young MPs belong to the 16th Lok Sabha. They are very resourceful and extremely enthusiastic and a great asset.”

According to him, Sanad Ratna Award is encouraging participation and competition among the MPs.

One of the award winners, Chaudhary, who has taken part in 121 debates, introduced 18 private members bills, raised 394 questions, said, “There is always a place in the parliament for MPs who are well-versed in the subject they have chosen to table in the parliament.”

He said private member bills will gain more importance and attention if they are innovative. “They have to offer new ideas,” Chaudhary who introduced 22 private member bills, said.

Chaudhary who is a lawyer for 38 years, said, he enjoys working hard and takes every debate seriously.

He said the Sanad Ratna Award is definitely recognition for sincere work, and that it has increased attendance and raised the bar for debates.

Retired MP Rajeev said he used every method to get the better of disruptions in the House like zero hour, short duration discussion. “I was the first one to use statutory motion to raise issues.”

Rajeev based in Ernakulam, Kerala, says he worked for the public outside parliament too. He used his good offices to initiate hospital projects that are successfully running in Ernakulam, such as the public sector dialysis centre in Alluva, Kochi – the only one of its kind in India, where treatment is completely free of charge.

Additionally, in a joint venture with seven nominated Rajya Sabha MPs, he has initiated a cancer project that will be fitted out with a 11-crore linear accelerator radiation machine and launched in March.

Sanad Ratna Awards was instituted following a suggestion by the former President the late APJ Abdul Kalam that deserving MPs be honoured and encouraged by civil society.

“Kalam wanted the country to see the positive side of parliamentary functioning, and the award was born in a genuine effort to present before the people the illustrious parliamentarians,” said K Srinivasan, founder, Prime Point Foundation and editor-in-chief, PreSense.

“Cutting across party lines, the awards help reiterate people’s faith in the parliament,” he told Covai Post.

Sansad Ratna is evolving to cover as much as possible the scope of illustrious service to the parliament of the largest democracy in the world.

Srinivasan said, the awards are yet to extend to state assemblies due to lack of data on performances.

“The award winning parliamentarians have gained good image among the people of their constituencies. “The award has triggered a healthy competition among the members to participate and score more,” he said.

For the record:

Adhalrao Patil, a second time Shiv Sena MP, from the Shirur constituency of the state of Maharashtra. He participated in 15 debates, introduced three private members bills and raised 540 questions. He attended 68 per cent of the sittings of the House. He wins the Sansad Ratna Award under the questions category. He was honoured with the Sansad Ratna Award in 2014 too for his performance in the 15th Lok Sabha.

P P Chaudhary – He is a first-time BJP MP from the Pali constituency of the state of Rajasthan. He participated in 121 debates, introduced 18 private members bills, raised 394 questions and has a total tally of 533. He attended 98 per cent of the sittings of the House. He has secured the sixth rank among all MPs in the 16th Lok Sabha. He wins the Sansad Ratna Awards under two categories – debates and private members bills. He was honoured with the Sansad Ratna Awards under two categories, in 2015 too.

Shrirang Appa Barne – He is a first time Shiv Sena MP from the Maval constituency in Maharashtra State. He participated in 62 debates, introduced seven private members bills, raised 543 questions, and has a total tally of 612. He attended 91 per cent of the sittings of the House. He has secured the first position among all MPs in the 16th Lok Sabha. He wins the Sansad Ratna Award in recognition of his earning the top position among all the MPs in the overall tally. He was honoured with the Sansad Ratna Awards in 2015 too.

Dr Heena Vijaykumar Gavit – She is a first time BJP MP from the Nandurbar constituency of Maharashtra. She is one of the youngest MPs in the current Lok Sabha. She participated in 12 debates, and raised 463 questions and stands with a total tally of 475. She participated in 81 per cent of the sittings of the House. She has secured the 16th position among all MPs in the 16th Lok Sabha. She wins the ‘Sansad Mahila’ Ratna Award for her outstanding performance among all the women MPs.

Rajeev Shankarrao Satav – He is a first time Indian National Congress MP from the Hingoli constituency in Maharashtra. He participated in 53 debates, introduced six private members bills and has a total tally of 558. He attended 83 per cent of the sittings of the House. He has secured the fifth position among all MPs in the 16th Lok Sabha. He wins the ‘Sansad Navodit Ratna Awad’ for his outstanding performance among the first time MPs.

P Rajeev – He is a retired Rajya Sabha MP (CPI-M) from Kerala. He served the Rajya Sabha from April 2009 to April 2015. During his tenure, Shri Rajeev participated in 219 debates, introduced four private members bills and raised 792 questions, and has a total tally of 1015. He attended 84 per cent of the sittings of Rajya Sabha during his tenure. He wins the Sansad Ratna Award for securing the top position in the total tally among the MPs who retired in 2015 after completing the full six-year term.