Meet to create cancer awareness among students

The Rotary club of Coimbatore and The Arc Foundation conducted a event “I Think Pink”, an initiative for women empowerment and cancer awareness, at PSGR Krishnammal College of Women in the City.

Dr. Karthiga Sivaprakasam, radiation oncologist at GKNM Hospital in her address said, “In India cancer is the second leading cause of death. If cancer is detected at early stage it is curable. Women get affect mostly by breast cancer after the age 40. To prevent, this regular screening test should done at least once a year.”

Exercise plays a major role in making lives healthy. At least 150 minutes of physical activity is needed to burn calories from our body. Two cups of vegetables make a complete nutrition to our body. Adopt a physical activity lifestyle and work together for healthy life style, she said.

Ms. Tasleema Nasren, a transgender and managing trustee for Change Trust, was the chief guest and interacted with students. She is the First Transgender to be Swatch Bharath Ambassador to Coimbatore. She is working on a project to clean Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. Students are future officers in government and private sectors. They work honestly and such events will give them ideas outside their syllabus, she said.

Dr. Madhulika of medical oncology at PSG Hospital Coimbatore, said “ Two vaccinations will help to prevent from cancer. One is HPV (human papilloma virus) to prevent cervical cancer. The other is Hepatitis B to prevent liver cancer. It is ideal for such vaccinations after the age of 16.” It was more than 200 girl students who participated in the event.