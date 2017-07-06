Members of construction industry stage road roko

More than 6000 members of joint committee of various construction associations staged a road roko today against shortage of sand.

The members also took out procession from the VOC Park to the Collectorate, where they submitted a petition to the Collector highlighting the difficulties they were facing.

According to R. Karthick, President of Coimbatore Civil Engineers Association, construction activities have come to a halt in Coimbatore due to shortage in supply of sand. “The livelihood of nearly 5 lakh people has been affected,” he said.

The current supply was only 200 loads as against the requirement of 1000 loads. “We have requested the Government to start more m-sand units and ensure supply of river sand,” he added.

The members also appealed to the Government to reduce stamp duty and registration costs which was around 11 per cent in the State after GST.