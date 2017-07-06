06 Jul 2017, Edition - 723, Thursday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Supreme Court agrees to give 6 months time to government to show benefit of crop insurance on ground level
  • SC stays Madras HC order quashing PG medical admissions for the year 2017 in TN
  • China might issue travel alert for citizens visiting India
  • One of world’s biggest digital currency exchanges hacked
  • Company makes panda-shaped solar plant to power 8,000 houses
  • Tharoor files criminal defamation case against Republic TV
  • 3 out of 4 Vice Prez nominations received so far rejected
  • Man steals phone, uploads selfies to owner’s Google Drive
  • Federer becomes 3rd player to cross 10,000 career aces
  • Volvo to use electric engines in all cars from 2019
Members of construction industry stage road roko

Covai Post Network
July 6, 2017

More than 6000 members of joint committee of various construction associations staged a road roko today against shortage of sand.

The members also took out procession from the VOC Park to the Collectorate, where they submitted a petition to the Collector highlighting the difficulties they were facing.

According to R. Karthick, President of Coimbatore Civil Engineers Association, construction activities have come to a halt in Coimbatore due to shortage in supply of sand. “The livelihood of nearly 5 lakh people has been affected,” he said.

The current supply was only 200 loads as against the requirement of 1000 loads. “We have requested the Government to start more m-sand units and ensure supply of river sand,” he added.

The members also appealed to the Government to reduce stamp duty and registration costs which was around 11 per cent in the State after GST.

Comments 1
Do not see face of LBS. [sundaram] - Jul 06, 2017
