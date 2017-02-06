Memorial for blast victims sought

Members of the Bharath Sena on Monday staged a demonstration in the Collectorate seeking to set up a memorial for the bomb blast victims, who died on February 14, 1998 in Coimbatore.

In their letter to District Collector T.N. Hariharan, they said it has been 19 years since the incident happened. “The Collector should suggest to the State Government to raise the memorial in R.S. Puram soon,” said R. Senthil Kannan, Founder of Bharath Sena Coimbatore.

Fifty-eight people died during the bomb blasts, the case for which is still pending in the court.

The members, who came with Coca cola bottles, also raised slogans against the foreign cool drink brands including Coca cola and Pepsi.

They poured the soft drinks on the ground and thrashed the bottles inside the Collectorate.

The members also set on fire Valentine’s Day greeting cards as they saw the celebrations for the day, as a thing that was reportedly destroying the culture.