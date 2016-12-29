Mentally challenged woman left on roadside with hands and legs tied

Passersby of a busy road in Rathinapuri were in for a rude shock today when a mentally-challenged woman was left on the roadside with both her hands and legs tied.

Beula, 26, it is learnt, was denied care by the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital despite repeated pleas by her mother, Dhanalakshmi.

Abandoned by her husband soon after their marriage, Beula suffered mental illness after she lost her baby.

Dhanalakshmi’s attempts to get her admitted in CMCH eventually failed as the doctors treated her only as an outpatient, despite the fact that her mental illness was at an advanced stage.

“The doctors at the psychiatry department refused to admit her but only gave her medicines, which she has been taking regularly,” Dhanalakshmi said.

Meanwhile, Beula had allegedly turned violent, a couple of days ago and started hurling stones at a group of boys playing near her house, as a result of which Dhanalakshmi tied her hands and legs with a rope and left her on the roadside.

On information police rushed to the spot and freed Beula.

Social activists, who took exception to the apathy shown by the hospital, wonder whether the CMCH would take her as an inpatient at least now and provide her the required treatment.

Dr. Edwin Joe, Dean of CMCH said that any patient would be admitted at CMCH if they came with attenders. “Post investigation we would refer this case to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital if she is in an advanced stage of mental illness ,” he added.