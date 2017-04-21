FLASH NEWS Sensex falls 57.09 points to end at 29,365.30; Nifty down 17 points to 9,119.40 Kamal Haasan summoned to court over his Mahabharata remarks. Hindu Makkal Katchi, a fringe group, filed a case against him Baahubali 2 actor Sathyaraj: ‘I would like to apologise for statement made 9 years back’ Supreme Court disposes of a plea seeking a direction to the Centre to ensure that the Kohinoor diamond is brought back Madurai bench of Madras High Court dismisses petition in Dhanush paternity case Prosecutors say 28-year-old German-Russian citizen has been arrested on suspicion of carrying out bomb attack on Borussia Dortmund team bus Policeman killed in Paris attack, ISIS claims responsibility Internet providers ordered to ban child sexual abuse content Our work will be affected if FIRs are filed against us: Army Mumbai Indians complete their highest successful IPL chase

Coimbatore


Merger talks: Palaniswami camp announces seven-member team

Covai Post Network
April 21, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Chennai: The AIADMK Amma faction led by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami today announced a seven-member team to hold talks with the O. Panneerselvam camp.

The team, to be headed by AIADMK Rajya Sabha member Vaithilingam, comprises State Ministers S.P. Velumani, Thangamani, Dindigul Srinivasan, D. Jayakumar and C.Ve. Shanmugam.

Earlier, the Chief Minister presided over a meeting of senior leaders at the party headquarters. After the meeting, he left for the Secretariat.

Later talking to media persons, Velumani said their side wanted the party to stay united. “We want the AIADMK to be united and we want to get back our Two Leaves symbol. We are ready to hold talks with the Panneerselvam camp whenever they are ready.”

A large number of party functionaries thronged the AIADMK headquarters. More than 100 police personnel were deployed to maintain tight vigil.

At the same time, former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam held consultations with his supporters at his residence in Greenways Road. “We want both the teams to unite. Unfortunately that is not going to happen anytime soon,” remarked a party worker outside his residence.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS