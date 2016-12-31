‘MGR, Annadurai, Jayalalithaa remain identity of AIADMK’, Sasikala

Chennai: The ruling AIADMK’s newly elected General Secretary VK Sasikala on Saturday said the party would not project any individual other than the late party founder MG Ramachandran, CN Annadurai and J Jayalalithaa.

Sasikala formally took charge as the party’s General Secretary after she was elected unanimously on December 29 at the AIADMK’s general council meeting.

A close aide of late Chief Minister and party General Secretary J Jayalalithaa for the past 33 years, Sasikala came to the party headquarters and took charge with signing some papers.

Addressing party members, Sasikala said that late Chief Ministers Annadurai, MGR and Jayalalithaa are the identity of this massive organisation.

“Other than these people nobody else will be projected at the forefront,” Sasikala said.

She said MGR and Jayalaltihaa are leaders beyond caste and religious lines and the party would continue to journey in their path.

She said the birth centenary celebrations of party founder MGR will begin on January 17, 2017 and continue through the year in a grand manner. She said the party would urge the Central government to issue a commemorative stamp and also a currency coin with MGR’s image.

In her first public speech, Sasikala recalled her more than three decade association with Jayalalithaa and paid rich tributes to the late leader. Sasikala said the loss of Jayalalithaa is a personal loss for her that cannot be described in words.

Earlier arriving at the party office she garlanded MGR’s statue installed there.

Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, state ministers, party leaders and legislators greeted her. Outside the party office, there was sizeable crowd of party cadres to greet Sasikala. ‘Long live Chinnamma’ (as Sasikala is called) rent the air as her convoy entered the party office.

The general secretary post fell vacant following the demise of party supremo Jayalalithaa on December 5. After the party general council on December 29, Chief Minister and AIADMK Treasurer O Panneerselvam, along with other ministers and M Thambidurai met Sasikala at the Poes Garden residence and handed over the copies of the resolution and requested her to take over the party leadership.

Posters and banners welcoming Sasikala dotted the stretch between Poes Garden and the party headquarters.

Yesterday evening, Sasikala also paid tearful homage at the memorials of Jayalalithaa, MGR and Annadurai.