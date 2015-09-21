FLASH NEWS TN CM gives his consent to close further 500 TASMAC shops 5000 Houses at a cost of 1lakh 70 thousand per house to be constructed for fishermen 50℅ subsidy for working women to buy two wheeler: TN CM Maternity assistance increased from Rs 12,000/- to RS.18,000/- Local Body Elections to be held by May 15th UP Elections2017: Congress to approach poll panel against PM Modi’s remark PM Modi speaking at a public meeting in Orai, Uttar Pradesh Woman jumps before Delhi Metro train in alleged suicide bid Rape accused UP minister to get Akhilesh Yadav’s backing in Amethi today

Coimbatore


Middle class children lack dental awareness, says Coimbatore study

- By Jabez John Anand
September 21, 2015

Coimbatore: Children from high-end schools are more aware of tooth problems than kids from middle-class educational institutions, according to the findings of the dental health camp conducted by a private dental clinic here.

The camp has found that children from Matriculation and Anglo Indian schools are aware of the outcomes and causes of tooth-related problems even at a younger age, while students of the less fortunate schools aren’t.

Attributing the effect on the amount of awareness spread by the schools, Dr. K. Manikandan, of the Tooth Town Dental Clinic, said that children from higher-end schools are exposed to more awareness regarding dental hygiene. “We met around 1200 girl students of all ages from three different schools in the last one month. The study was aimed at identifying the awareness on hygiene among children from different financial backgrounds,” he said.

Selecting three different schools, including an Anglo Indian school, a middle-class school, and a corporation school, the team of eight doctors started examining the girl students. The study revealed that Class III students of the Anglo Indian School where able to identify the causes of dental problems, whereas, children from middle class and corporation schools were able to understand the implications only after reaching Class IX or above. “These kids do not know what junk food is and what it does to their teeth. But the kids from higher end schools know the process,” he explained.

Manikandan also informed that the lack of awareness among children from middle-class schools had led to serious dental problems. “We identified kids with decayed or broken tooth in middle class schools. These were not only caused by lack of proper maintenance, but also by ignorance,” he added. He stated that most of these kids do not inform their parents about tooth aches.

However, Manikandan also opined that tooth decay happens commonly in all children since they are mostly fascinated by chocolates and other junk foods. “Eating chocolates is not a sin. But there is a limit and the teeth should also be maintained properly by brushing twice daily,” he told the Covai Post.

He advised to brush twice a day; use floss and mouthwash to maintain dental hygiene. He also advised children to not worry about yellow tint of the teeth, because teeth are pale yellow in colour. “You have to worry only if the teeth turn dark yellow,” he said.

Manikandan explained that only if schools and the parents create awareness among children about maintaining dental hygiene can the children learn. “Dental hygiene should start from a very young age since is crucial for a healthier living,” said the dentist.

Nice article. Dental awareness for kids are the future for healthy decay less teeth. Further such School Dental Camps will provide adequate knowledge for kids of Coimbatore to maintain a 'Healthy Mouth', the 'Mirror of the Body'. [Dr. K.Manikandan,mds] - Sep 21, 2015
