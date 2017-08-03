Middleman Sukesh’s custody extended till August 17

A judicial magistrate court here extended the custody of middleman Sukesh Chandrasekhar till August 17 in connection with a case of cheating a kitchen equipment dealer in the city some years ago.

Since Sukesh was lodged in Tihar jail in connection with two leaves election symbol case involving TTV Dinakaran, he was brought from there by Delhi police early today.

One Rajavelu had complained that Sukesh cheated him in 2010 of Rs 2.43 lakh on the promise of getting him a Karnataka Government tender.

Sukesh, against whom the charges were framed on July 20 under Section 420, was brought and produced before Second Judicial Magistrate Court around 10.30 am. The magistrate extended the custody till August 17 and directed that the accused be produced before the court that day. Sukesh was later taken to Delhi by train amid tight security.