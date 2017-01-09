Mill workers receive degree certificates

A total of 204 employees of a private textile mill here were awarded degree certificates by the Tamil Nadu Open University, Chennai.

These employees, majority of them being women, of KPR Mills had opted to learn while earning, received their UG and PG degrees. Seven secured university ranks.

The certificates were presented to them at the fifth Graduation Day yesterday at the mill campus in Arasur on the outskirts. The management honoured the rank holders by presenting cash, trophy and medals.

The University Vice-Chancellor, Dr. M. Bhaskaran, who gave away the degree advised them to take advantage of the various forms of technology with caution. “We have just two eyes and the digital media has one thousand eyes. Be very careful of what information you share in the virtual world,” he said.

K.P. Ramasamy, Chairman, KPR Mills, Andal Priyadarsini, Head Doordarshan Kendras, Coimbatore and Madurai motivated the audience to learn to overcome the challenges that life throw at us.

So far 16,113 employees of the Mills have successfully completed their higher education and this academic year, it will produce over 3,600 graduates and post graduates.

It was a reunion of sorts as the workers of various KPR units of Arasur, Sathyamangalam, Neelambur, Thekkalur and Arasur gathered under one roof, to formally be declared as graduates and post graduates.