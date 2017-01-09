FLASH NEWS Police posted at MLA’s houses in Tirupur amid protests DMK’s MK Stalin speaks to media after meeting Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao Congress can’t support Sasikala. They are too much financially involved with DMK: Subramanian Swamy I don’t support anyone. I support the constitution & it says Sasikala deserves to be the CM as of today: Subramanian Swamy Revolting CM O Panneerselvam gets more support as AIADMK Official leader E Ponnusamy joins his camp, urges party MLAs to back him Kingfisher-IDBI loan misuse case: Six granted bail by special CBI court EC blames TN State Govt for not cooperating with them in conducting local body polls Governor may enquire about MLAs detention at a resort: Sources Tamil Nadu DGP TK Rajendran has been summoned to Raj Bhavan for discussions

Coimbatore


Mill workers receive degree certificates

Covai Post Network
January 9, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

A total of 204 employees of a private textile mill here were awarded degree certificates by the Tamil Nadu Open University, Chennai.

These employees, majority of them being women, of KPR Mills had opted to learn while earning, received their UG and PG degrees. Seven secured university ranks.

The certificates were presented to them at the fifth Graduation Day yesterday at the mill campus in Arasur on the outskirts. The management honoured the rank holders by presenting cash, trophy and medals.

The University Vice-Chancellor, Dr. M. Bhaskaran, who gave away the degree advised them to take advantage of the various forms of technology with caution. “We have just two eyes and the digital media has one thousand eyes. Be very careful of what information you share in the virtual world,” he said.

K.P. Ramasamy, Chairman, KPR Mills, Andal Priyadarsini, Head Doordarshan Kendras, Coimbatore and Madurai motivated the audience to learn to overcome the challenges that life throw at us.

So far 16,113 employees of the Mills have successfully completed their higher education and this academic year, it will produce over 3,600 graduates and post graduates.

It was a reunion of sorts as the workers of various KPR units of Arasur, Sathyamangalam, Neelambur, Thekkalur and Arasur gathered under one roof, to formally be declared as graduates and post graduates.

Comments 5
I'm extremely impressed together with your writing abilities and also with the structure in your weblog. Is this a paid subject or did you customize it your self? Either way stay up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to see a nice blog like this one these days.. http://pashatuks.com/index.php?do=/blog/102243/cooking-websites-easy-recipes/ [Otha] - Jan 11, 2017
I just like the valuable information you provide in your articles. I will bookmark your weblog and test again here regularly. I am slightly certain I will be informed many new stuff proper right here! Good luck for the following! http://mariahgraham20.webgarden.com/section-1/mariahgraham20-s-blog/rug-cleaning-carpet-cleaning [best carpet cleaning] - Feb 02, 2017
I simply want to tell you that I am just very new to blogging and truly loved this web-site. Probably I’m planning to bookmark your blog post . You absolutely come with awesome stories. Kudos for sharing with us your web-site. [here] - Feb 08, 2017
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I have truly enjoyed browsing your weblog posts. After all I will be subscribing for your feed and I'm hoping you write once more very soon! http://www.coldcase.website/blog/48760/having-a-much-better-guidance-for-undercounter-ice-maker/ [bar ice maker] - Feb 08, 2017
Hello! Someone in my Facebook group shared this site with us so I came to look it over. I'm definitely enjoying the information. I'm bookmarking and will be tweeting this to my followers! Outstanding blog and superb design and style. http://brandofmilk.com/blog/view/122992/in-regard-to-mobile-detailing-and-mobile-car-detailing [car cleaning services] - Feb 11, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS