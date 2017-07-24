MindHour opens State’s first hi-tech tuition centre

MindHour, one of the fastest growing edu-tech startups today forayed into the city, with digitised learning and set up its hi-tech branded tuition centre, the first in Tamil Nadu.

The brand, Mindhour Classes is to touch the lives of school going children of class 6-10 (ICSE and CBSE boards) of the region with its exclusive products and scholarships amounting to Rs. 1 crore.

“Scholarships will be provided based on merit and means and students will be provided with 100 per cent fee waiver for online programmes and 50 per cent fee waiver for Tab-based learning, estimated at benefiting over 1500 students of the region,” Mindhour Tamil Nadu Director, Ram N Ramamurthy said adding talks with schools wishing to add MindHour as part of school methodology are underway.

It was planned to establish network of 100 hi-tech MindHour CLASS centres across Tamil Nadu in the next three years in the State to set up Mindhour class brand, Mindhour Tamil Nadu CEO, ABRP Reddy said.

State board curriculum based products will be launched from next academic year in Tamil Nadu, with an objective to improve performance of students at all levels starting from back benchers and average students to bright students, he said.

The MindHour products [MindHour Online, MindHour Study Tabs, MindHour Classes (costing Rs 400-500 per month per subject) help in building a critical thinking mindset in children, encouraging them to “question” more and developing the intrinsic quest to learn and motivating to perform high. All science subjects and mathematics are covered in the MindHour Classes, Reddy said.

Since inception in 2014, MindHour has got the user base of more than 5 lakh students. Presently it’s across 2000+ schools, 92+ cities, 30 offices and growing and its Franchise model in September 2016 giving out MindHour Classes Franchises and MindHour Retail Franchises. Within a short span of time, MindHour has on-board more than 90 partners across 30+ cities, Reddy said.

“We aim to have 2 million registered students by March 2018 and our constant endeavor remains to create a burden free learning environment,” Ramamurthy said.