Coimbatore


Mini marathon highlighting importance of blood donation held

Covai Post Network
February 5, 2017

Around 800 people participated in the mini marathon highlighting the importance of blood donation.

Organised by Sri Annai Karangal Nala Sangam, the event was held in three categories – 8km, 5 km and 3 km – at Raj Nagar in Periyanaickenpalayam. Winners were given cash prize, medals and certificates in each category.

A skit was performed to make people aware of the importance of blood donation.

Pamphlets, giving details about the ‘Social Capital Blood Donation’ application that helps in getting the right donor during emergency, were also distributed.

The marathon was flagged off by C.G.S. Manion, apex member Siruthuli and V. Muthukrishnan, Programme Manager, 104 Health Helpline.

“More than 40 students registered themselves as donors. It was good to see so many people participating in the mini marathon,” said K. Gopinath founder of Sri Annai Karangal Nala Sangam.

