Minister Ma Foi Pandiarajan joins OPS camp

Tamil Nadu School Education and Youth Affairs Minister ‘Ma Foi’ K. Pandiarajan joined Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam’s camp today. He is the first Minister in the present Cabinet to throw his weight behind Panneerselvam.

Pandiarajan, who tweeted his intentions,said, “will surely listen to the collective voice of my voters and decide in a way to uphold the dignity of Amma’s memory and unity of AIADMK”.

Later, along with his supporters, he met Panneerselvam at his residence in Greenways Road and extended support to him.

Talking to mediapersons, Pandiarajan said his move was aimed at preventing a split in the party. He hoped that all his ministerial colleagues and MLAs would follow suit and back the Chief Minister.