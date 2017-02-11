FLASH NEWS 63% voter turnout recorded in the first phase of Uttar Pradesh election: Election commission VK Sasikala meets MLAs at Golden Bay resort in Kuvathur, Tamil Nadu TN Education Minister K Pandiarajan meets O Panneerselvam and offers support Inventor of light bulb, Thomas Edison was born on this day Nepal cricketer scores a double century in blind World Cup France retains spot as world’s most popular tourist spot Why no action against Cong if you’ve dossier: Kejriwal to PM India successfully test-fires its interceptor missile Don’t obstruct people in temple as they pray: HC to priests Egyptian woman weighing 500 kg reaches Mumbai for treatment

Coimbatore


Minister Ma Foi Pandiarajan joins OPS camp

Covai Post Network
February 11, 2017

Tamil Nadu School Education and Youth Affairs Minister ‘Ma Foi’ K. Pandiarajan joined Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam’s camp today. He is the first Minister in the present Cabinet to throw his weight behind Panneerselvam.

Pandiarajan, who tweeted his intentions,said, “will surely listen to the collective voice of my voters and decide in a way to uphold the dignity of Amma’s memory and unity of AIADMK”.

Later, along with his supporters, he met Panneerselvam at his residence in Greenways Road and extended support to him.

Talking to mediapersons, Pandiarajan said his move was aimed at preventing a split in the party. He hoped that all his ministerial colleagues and MLAs would follow suit and back the Chief Minister.

