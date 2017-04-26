Minister pays homage to CRPF jawans

State Food Minister Kamaraj placed wreaths on the bodies of two CRPF jawans – N. Senthil Kumar of Kamaraj Nagar in Needamangalam and M. Padmanabhan of Nallur in Valangaiman Taluk – who were killed in the recent Maoist attack at Sukma in Chhattisgarh. He also handed over a cheque of Rs.20 lakh to the kin of the jawans.

The Minister who visited the houses of the jawans consoled the family members.

Earlier the bodies of the two CRPF men was brought by an IAF plane to Thanjavur, from where they were taken to their native places. The last rites were performed in the evening.

The Minister was accompanied by Tiruvarur Collector L. Nirmal Raj and Superintendent of Police L. Durai , Revenue Divisional Officer.