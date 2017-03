Thanjavur: Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R Duraikannu participated in the untouchability eradication community feast held at Arulmigu Ramalingam Swami 108 Sivalayam temple in Papanasam today.

The community feast had been organized by Adi Dravidar Welfare Department.

Besides local residents, Collector A Annadurai, M Rengasamy, MLA, former legislator Ramkumar, district Adi Dravidar welfare officer Saravanan and tahsildar Thirumal took part in the community feast.