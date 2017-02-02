FLASH NEWS Frank Lampard; former Chelsea and England midfielder retires Delhi CBI court acquits all accused including the Maran brothers, in the Aircel Maxis case Govt’s job is not to worry, but to give solutions.In the unrest in Kashmir last year, more than 90 people lost their lives: Ghulam Nabi Azad In budget speech also, BJP didn’t tell how much black money has come after notebandi: Mayawati Oil spill off at Ennore port in Chennai on Saturday morning is spreading rapidly at an alarming pace on coast of Bay of Bengal The Chhattisgarh government sent controversial Bastar IG SRP Kalluri on forced leave; DIG Sunder Raj to take charge Improvised Explosive Device (IED) defused by J&K Police and Army’s 33RR in Awantipora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district Admit card of candidates for Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET-2017) has been released, exam on February 12 An armed man has taken hostages at a hospital in Istanbul,reports 6-storey under-construction building collapses in Kanpur; many labourers feared trapped, 6 bodies recovered from the rubble

Coimbatore


Miscreants break open house, decamp with 200 sovereign gold

Covai Post Network
February 2, 2017

Unidentified men broke open a locked house at Tiruvaiyaru and decamped with 200 sovereigns of jewels, two kg silver articles and Rs 2 lakhs cash.

According to police, Sumathirai, a widow, who was staying alone in her house at Periya Koorai Street in Kalyanapuram after her husband Sundaram Mirasdar’s death, was away to Coimbatore last week. Her son Senthil Kumar, an engineer, is working in a private company in Chennai while her daughter Devi, who is married, is living in the same village.
Taking advantage of her absence for a long time, miscreants broke open the house and decamped with 200 sovereigns jewellery, two kg silver articles and Rs. 2 lakhs cash.

Sumathirai’s neighbour, Arasu, who noticed the broken door on Wednesday evening, immediately informed her. She rushed back and was shocked to see the valuables missing.

Based on her complaint, senior police officials inspected the scene of crime.

A case has been registered and investigations are on.

