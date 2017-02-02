Miscreants break open house, decamp with 200 sovereign gold

Unidentified men broke open a locked house at Tiruvaiyaru and decamped with 200 sovereigns of jewels, two kg silver articles and Rs 2 lakhs cash.

According to police, Sumathirai, a widow, who was staying alone in her house at Periya Koorai Street in Kalyanapuram after her husband Sundaram Mirasdar’s death, was away to Coimbatore last week. Her son Senthil Kumar, an engineer, is working in a private company in Chennai while her daughter Devi, who is married, is living in the same village.

Taking advantage of her absence for a long time, miscreants broke open the house and decamped with 200 sovereigns jewellery, two kg silver articles and Rs. 2 lakhs cash.

Sumathirai’s neighbour, Arasu, who noticed the broken door on Wednesday evening, immediately informed her. She rushed back and was shocked to see the valuables missing.

Based on her complaint, senior police officials inspected the scene of crime.

A case has been registered and investigations are on.