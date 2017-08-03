Missing mobile in actor assault case: search shifts to Thoothukudi

The Kerala and Tamil Nadu police are on a hunt to recover the mobile phone that was used to film the assault on the female actor in a moving car in February.

Police suspect the phone could be hidden somewhere in Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu. The search for the phone has shifted to Thoothukudi after lawyer Raju Joseph arrived in a car registered in Thoothukudi in his relative’s name (Police later seized the car).

Advocate Pratheesh Chacko, who represented main accused Pulsar Suni initially, had reportedly told the police that the mobile phone was destroyed. His junior advocate, Raju Joseph, too reiterated this.

Raju was arrested on the charges of destroying the phone which was handed over to him by Pratheesh. He was later released on bail.

Police has been chasing he mobile phone and they had recently interrogated actor Dileep’s wife Kavya Madhavan to find leads into the suspicion that Suni deposited the mobile phone or the memory card to her at her boutique.