Mission Man gets ready for the next trip

Dhandapani Loganathan, who has been on a cycling mission to create awareness on Swachh Bharat and child abuse, is getting ready for his next round of pedalling.
A software engineer by profession, Dhandapani – who is also the Membership Development Director of Rotaract Club of RS Puram – recently covered 700 km (Coimbatore-Bengaluru-Coimbatore) creating awareness on child abuse.
His next trip to Chennai via Tiruchi will begin on July 21. “During this trip I have planned to distribute pamphlets on Clean India and Prevention of Child Abuse. Swachh Bharat has started working. People have started realising that they should keep their surroundings clean. Everything should come from within,” Dhandapani, who has covered Ooty, Erode, Salem, Kerala and Bangalore so far, said.
Why do we wear clothes was a social science question in our primary classes. The answer - we need clothes to cover and protect us from heat, rain and cold.......Read More
Hectic schedules and a fast paced lifestyle hampers normal body functions. As a result, whatever one eats rots inside the stomach leading to generation......Read More
Addicted to social media? Can't wait to see the notifications gathered by your recently uploaded post? Must check the likes your new profile picture must have garnered......Read More