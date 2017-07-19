19 Jul 2017, Edition - 736, Wednesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Kamal Haasan appointed ambassador of the Kabaddi team Tamil Thalaivas Kamal Haasan appointed ambassador of the Kabaddi team Tamil Thalaivas
  • 32 convicts allegedly tortured at Bengaluru Jail in Sasikala controversy
  • Rs. 11.23 crore fake currency detected post note ban: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
  • In Congress’ Rahul Gandhi take-over plan, Sonia Gandhi to retain key role
  • Barcelona generated record ₹5,255-crore income in 2016-17
  • Nothing wrong in having state flag: Karnataka CM
  • 70 Mumbai buildings ordered to reduce height in 60 days
  • Mumbai blasts convict Abu Salem seeks bail to get married
Coimbatore

Mission Man gets ready for the next trip

Covai Post Network
July 19, 2017

Dhandapani Loganathan, who has been on a cycling mission to create awareness on Swachh Bharat and child abuse, is getting ready for his next round of pedalling.

A software engineer by profession, Dhandapani – who is also the Membership Development Director of Rotaract Club of RS Puram – recently covered 700 km (Coimbatore-Bengaluru-Coimbatore) creating awareness on child abuse.

His next trip to Chennai via Tiruchi will begin on July 21. “During this trip I have planned to distribute pamphlets on Clean India and Prevention of Child Abuse. Swachh Bharat has started working. People have started realising that they should keep their surroundings clean. Everything should come from within,” Dhandapani, who has covered Ooty, Erode, Salem, Kerala and Bangalore so far, said.

