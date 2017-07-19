Mission Man gets ready for the next trip

Dhandapani Loganathan, who has been on a cycling mission to create awareness on Swachh Bharat and child abuse, is getting ready for his next round of pedalling.

A software engineer by profession, Dhandapani – who is also the Membership Development Director of Rotaract Club of RS Puram – recently covered 700 km (Coimbatore-Bengaluru-Coimbatore) creating awareness on child abuse.

His next trip to Chennai via Tiruchi will begin on July 21. “During this trip I have planned to distribute pamphlets on Clean India and Prevention of Child Abuse. Swachh Bharat has started working. People have started realising that they should keep their surroundings clean. Everything should come from within,” Dhandapani, who has covered Ooty, Erode, Salem, Kerala and Bangalore so far, said.