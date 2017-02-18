FLASH NEWS DMK to vote against Edapadi Palanisamy Govt in Floor Test Don’t be remote-controlled Chief Minister, DMK’s Stalin tells Palaniswami Supreme Court gets 5 more judges, taking strength to 28 Remonetisation process almost complete: Jaitley I’m UP’s adopted son, would do better than its own sons: PM Dimple Yadav campaigns for sister-in-law Aparna in Lucknow Our troops can fight IS, if US opens arms warehouse: Subramanian Swamy UAE announces plan to build first city on Mars by 2117 Man City fined ₹29 lakh for breaching anti-doping rule FIFA wants 2026 World Cup to be co-hosted by four countries

Coimbatore


MLA Arunkumar in city, to stay away from floor test

Covai Post Network
February 18, 2017

After deserting the Sasikala camp, Arunkumar,representing Coimbatore North Constituency, arrived here today and decided to abstain from the floor test in Tamil Nadu Assembly this noon.

Arunkumar, who escaped from the Golden Bay Resort near Chennai,last night, said the voters and his supporters in the constituency were not in favour of the way the present leadership of the AIADMK was functioning.

Considering the people’s mandate, he decided to abstain from voting and not to support Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy, he said.

Aunkumar also announced his decision to quit the party Coimbatore Urban District secretary post, and said ideology was more important than money and power.

He also wanted Palanisamy to `free himself from the clutches of family politics and concentrate on good governance’.

