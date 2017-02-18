MLA Arunkumar in city, to stay away from floor test

After deserting the Sasikala camp, Arunkumar,representing Coimbatore North Constituency, arrived here today and decided to abstain from the floor test in Tamil Nadu Assembly this noon.

Arunkumar, who escaped from the Golden Bay Resort near Chennai,last night, said the voters and his supporters in the constituency were not in favour of the way the present leadership of the AIADMK was functioning.

Considering the people’s mandate, he decided to abstain from voting and not to support Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy, he said.

Aunkumar also announced his decision to quit the party Coimbatore Urban District secretary post, and said ideology was more important than money and power.

He also wanted Palanisamy to `free himself from the clutches of family politics and concentrate on good governance’.