FLASH NEWS I will defend this party and our government till my last breath: Sasikala Sasikala thinks she can win over people with crocodile tears: O Panneerselvam I request the MLAs to make a decision after discussing with their people and their conscience: O Panneerselvam 129 MLAs are supporting me: Sasikala We will stand at amma’s memorial and take oath: Sasikala I will even give my life to protect this party: Sasikala Journalists protest in Kuvathur for not being allowed near resort where MLAs are lodged VK Sasikala to lead a hunger strike at Marina, Said reports Governor’s rule is not needed in Tamil Nadu: Vijayakanth Ashwin becomes fastest bowler to get to 250 Test wickets in his 45th match

Coimbatore


MLA claims he refused to fall into Sasi trap

U Bharath
February 12, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Tales of luring legislators make the state political situation murkier. The latest of these was revealed by VC Arukutty, MLA.

“Though I was lured with offerings of ministerial berth, the post of district secretary and a whopping sum of money by the V.K.Sasikala camp, which is indulging in `business deals’ with ruling party MLAs, I refused to accept any of them. I went and met Brother O. Panneerselvam as per the dictates of my conscience. He did not seek my support, I extended it voluntarily,” the legislator from Kaundampalayam told Covaipost.

Arukutty has been among the first to lend his open support to Panneerselvam after his fallout with V.K.Sasikala. He told Covai Post from Chennai that holding MLAs captive by Sasikala camp is `confusing’.

“But all MLAs could not be bought by Sasikala camp, which is making a mockery of democracy. Sasikala has insulted the elected MLAs by keeping them under lock and key and this should be condemned by everyone,” he said.

“Have the MLAs no place but resorts to stay in? There is already the MLA hostel. Where is the need for kidnapping them and hiding them from public view,” he asks.

About the goodwill he has earned from the people for supporting Panneeselvam he said “My decision to support Panneerselvam has caught the imagination of the people far and wide and I am getting a flurry of phone calls congratulating me for the right move. Calls are coming even from Gulf countries and Singapore where there are a lot of Tamils.”

“We are happy that we have voted for a good politician who is not after money and power they say in one voice,” Arukutty said, referring to the growing support for Pannerselvam among the people.

“We may not have the right arithmetic now to win the floor test. But the outpour of support is any indication that we will win ultimately, despite the evil plot hatched,” Arukutti said with a ring of confidence as “ultimately we will win as real inheritors of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s legacy”.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS