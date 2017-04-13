FLASH NEWS Sensex drops 182.03 pts to end at 29,461.45; Nifty cracks below 9,200-mark, falls 52.65 pts to 9,150.80. Jaggi Vasudev receives Padma Vibhushan from President Pranab Mukherjee in Delhi Supreme Courts slams Tamil Nadu government over farmers’ suicides, says state government can’t be silent on such a humanitarian crisis Editor-in-Chief and Chief Managing Director of news channel Suresh Chavhanke arrested for disturbing communal harmony Wrestler Sakshi Malik and Gymnast Dipa Karmakar receives Padma Shri from President Pranab Mukherjee in Delhi Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt receives Padma Bhushan from President Pranab Mukherjee in Delhi SC issues notice to Centre, EC on a petition filed by BSP challenging use of EVM without paper trail in election US President Donald Trump says ‘possible’ Russia knew about Syria chemical attack Income Tax department filed a complaint against them for obstructing raids at Tamil Nadu health minister, Vijay Bhaskar’s residence Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo Hits 100th European Goal as Real Madrid Beat Bayern Munich 2-1

Coimbatore


MLA ends 3-hour fast against official apathy

Covai Post Network
April 13, 2017

A ruling party MLA representing Tirupur South Constituency today created flutter, launching a fast alleging that officials were not cooperating for implementation of welfare schemes.

S Gunasekaran arrived near Tirupur Kumaran Memorial around 8 am and quickly announced his decision to go on a fast in protest against officials.

He came out with his charter of 38 demands, including shifting of a school and desilting Noyyal river. As party people and public came and inquired about the fast, District Collector S Jayanthi rushed to the spot and discussed the issue and promised to look into the matter, police said.

On the basis of this assurance, Gunasekaran withdrew his agitation, which lasted for nearly three hours.

