MLA ends 3-hour fast against official apathy

A ruling party MLA representing Tirupur South Constituency today created flutter, launching a fast alleging that officials were not cooperating for implementation of welfare schemes.

S Gunasekaran arrived near Tirupur Kumaran Memorial around 8 am and quickly announced his decision to go on a fast in protest against officials.

He came out with his charter of 38 demands, including shifting of a school and desilting Noyyal river. As party people and public came and inquired about the fast, District Collector S Jayanthi rushed to the spot and discussed the issue and promised to look into the matter, police said.

On the basis of this assurance, Gunasekaran withdrew his agitation, which lasted for nearly three hours.