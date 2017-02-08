FLASH NEWS DMK never supported O Panneerselvam, extended support to only certain issues of government, says MK Stalin 130 AIADMK MLAs being taken to undisclosed location until the time Governor returns; If President agrees, AIADMK MLAs will be flown to Delhi Weekly cash withdrawal limit increased to ₹50,000 from ₹24,000, with effect from February 20 Sasikala sacks AIADMK IT wing Secretary G Ramachandran RBI lowers GDP growth forecast for this fiscal to 6.9%; expects rebound to 7.4% next year. AIADMK MLAs and MPs who support Sasikala could come to Delhi to meet President, reports For 33 years I have been by Jayalalithaa’s side. When she died I was in no state to take reigns: VK Sasikala Amma had given OPS a chance after forgiving him for his errors; I did the same but he betrayed us. Betrayal will not be tolerated: Sasikala AIADMK constitution does not allow for temporary Gen Secy. EC to set aside Sasikala’s elevation: EC PIL has been filed in Madras HC seeking to normalize assets of Jayalalithaa’s and appoint a retired HC judge to administer it

Coimbatore


MLAs, MPs, party men support O. Panneerselvam in his lone battle against status quo

Covai Post Network
February 8, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

With the political scenario in Tamil Nadu hotting up with the open rebellion of Chief Minister (in-charge) O. Panneerselvam against the status quo, the two camps are busy garnering support from ruling party MLAs. It is said that Pannneerselvam has the tacit support of 60 ruling party MLAs.

Among the first to openly support him is V.C. Arukutty, MLA of Kaundampalayam constituency, in Coimbatore city. It is learnt that the MLA has come out with open support to Panneerselvam and rushed to the latter’s residence in Greams Road this morning to lend his support to Panneerselvam, who is left to wage a lone battle against Sasikala and her supporters.

Arukutty was seen alongside the Chief Minister when he addressed the media and has emerged as one of the leading supporters in the pro-Panneerselvam camp.

He is among the three MLAs who met Panneerselvam and openly lent support. Ambattur MLA V. Alexander and Chozhavandan MLA Rajamanickham are said to be the other two who support Panneerselvam in his rebellion against Sasikala and her supporters.

Rajyasabha MPs Maithreyan and Sasikala Pushpa have also supported Panneerselvam in his bid to continue as CM. Former TN Assembly Speaker P.H. Pandian has also joined the ranks of Panneerselvam’s supporters.

Late yesterday, Panneerselvam, after meditating at Jayalalitha’s memorial, dropped a bombshell saying that he was forced to resign from Chiefministership by Sasikala and was insulted by some of his cabinet colleagues. He also questioned Sasikala’s rationale in claiming the Chief Minister’s position with such urgency. He said that he will withdraw his resignation and prove his government’s majority in an imminent floor test.

He also said that the Government has a duty to dispel the doubts about the circumstances leading to the death of Jayalalithaa and that an official enquiry will be ordered soon. “I would go to the people and meet them in every village and town to prove my acceptance among the masses.”

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS