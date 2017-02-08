MLAs, MPs, party men support O. Panneerselvam in his lone battle against status quo

With the political scenario in Tamil Nadu hotting up with the open rebellion of Chief Minister (in-charge) O. Panneerselvam against the status quo, the two camps are busy garnering support from ruling party MLAs. It is said that Pannneerselvam has the tacit support of 60 ruling party MLAs.

Among the first to openly support him is V.C. Arukutty, MLA of Kaundampalayam constituency, in Coimbatore city. It is learnt that the MLA has come out with open support to Panneerselvam and rushed to the latter’s residence in Greams Road this morning to lend his support to Panneerselvam, who is left to wage a lone battle against Sasikala and her supporters.

Arukutty was seen alongside the Chief Minister when he addressed the media and has emerged as one of the leading supporters in the pro-Panneerselvam camp.

He is among the three MLAs who met Panneerselvam and openly lent support. Ambattur MLA V. Alexander and Chozhavandan MLA Rajamanickham are said to be the other two who support Panneerselvam in his rebellion against Sasikala and her supporters.

Rajyasabha MPs Maithreyan and Sasikala Pushpa have also supported Panneerselvam in his bid to continue as CM. Former TN Assembly Speaker P.H. Pandian has also joined the ranks of Panneerselvam’s supporters.

Late yesterday, Panneerselvam, after meditating at Jayalalitha’s memorial, dropped a bombshell saying that he was forced to resign from Chiefministership by Sasikala and was insulted by some of his cabinet colleagues. He also questioned Sasikala’s rationale in claiming the Chief Minister’s position with such urgency. He said that he will withdraw his resignation and prove his government’s majority in an imminent floor test.

He also said that the Government has a duty to dispel the doubts about the circumstances leading to the death of Jayalalithaa and that an official enquiry will be ordered soon. “I would go to the people and meet them in every village and town to prove my acceptance among the masses.”