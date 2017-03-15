MLA’s name in deceased voters’ list

A ruling party MLA in the district was shocked to find his name and that of his wife in the list of deceased voters in the electoral roll published recently.

In his complaint, Kanagaraj, representing Sulur Assembly constituency, said that his name and his wife Rathinam’s names were in the electoral list published during the 2016 elections.

However, he was shocked to see both the names missing in the new roll published some time ago. Instead the names were in the list of the deceased voters, he said.

When contacted, an official in the rank of tahsildar said that this anomaly has not come to the notice of the Election Department and action would be taken against those involved in this.