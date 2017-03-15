FLASH NEWS Damascus courthouse bomb kills at least 25: Reports Raj Babbar offers to resign from the post of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president, reports Shashank Manohar resigns from the position of Chairman of ICC with immediate effect Rape accused SP leader Gayatri Prajapati arrested Delhi Police to file an FIR of abatement to suicide in alleged suicide case of JNU student Municipal elections in Delhi to be held on April 22: State Election Commission Pakistan Cricket Board suspends Mohammad Irfan in spot-fixing case Nifty climbs 152.45 pts to a new closing peak of 9,087; Sensex jumps 496.40 pts to end at 29,442.63

Coimbatore


MLA’s name in deceased voters’ list

Covai Post Network
March 15, 2017

A ruling party MLA in the district was shocked to find his name and that of his wife in the list of deceased voters in the electoral roll published recently.

In his complaint, Kanagaraj, representing Sulur Assembly constituency, said that his name and his wife Rathinam’s names were in the electoral list published during the 2016 elections.

However, he was shocked to see both the names missing in the new roll published some time ago. Instead the names were in the list of the deceased voters, he said.

When contacted, an official in the rank of tahsildar said that this anomaly has not come to the notice of the Election Department and action would be taken against those involved in this.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS