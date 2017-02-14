MLAs will vote for Paneerselvam in House, says Arukutty

V C Arukutty, AIADMK legislator from Kaundapalayam has said that MLAs being held `hostage’ by party general secretary V K Sasikala will vote in favour of Paneerselvam in the House.

He alleged that Sasikala had `forcefully’ taken signatures from all the MLAs who were being` held hostage in Golden Bay resort and coerced and not allowed to go out, for fear of extending support of Paneerselvam’.

Arukutty is the first MLA who sided with Paneerselvam. He said that though the MLAs are electing a new leader in the Assembly, they will vote in favour of Paneerselvam during the trial of strength on the floor of the House, as Paneerselvam `is easily accessible to the common man’.

In the wake of the Supreme Court pronouncement against Sasikala, party workers have started removing her flex boards at Kuniyamuthur in Thondamuthur constituency, represented by Municipal Administration minister S P Velumani.

The boards had come up a few days ago at various points, especially around Velumani’s residence. The boards hailed Sasikala and Jayalalithaa and also had his photographs prominently dislayed,

The verdict has downed the spirits of supporters of Velumani, who is said to be in the resort, began removing the cutouts, police said.

Meanwhile, AIADMK offices in and around the city, particularly the headquarters on Huzur Road, wore a deserted look. Security has been beefed up in these offices, police added.

Police took into custody 35 persons as a preventive measure in view of the verdict which was welcomed by a section of party workers who burst crackers.