Mobility van introduced for the differently abled

‘Saarthi,’ a wheelchair accessible van with a built-in restroom facility, has started functioning for individuals with disability to travel anywhere in the city.

To hire this special transportation facility, people can call 7397-700-482. The van can be hired for commuting within city as well as outstation. The cost will be Rs. 18 per km; however, persons below the poverty line can get subsidised rates by showing documents for the same.

In total, Rs. 17 lakh was spent on making this van. A five-seater, the van has a ramp access for wheelchairs, chemical toilet with swivel feature, sofa cum bed with guard rail and ample storage area.

“A mobile and accessible restroom greatly benefits the differently abled by providing them the freedom to visit any location or participate in any activity irrespective of distance. This independence will empower the individuals and significantly improve their quality of life. This mobility van will avoid the embarrassment of a urinary or bowel accident which is commonly faced by differently abled persons with neurological disorders,” says S. Anand, Coordinator of Saarthi Project and member of Swarga Foundation.