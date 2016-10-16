Modi to visit Chennai to enquire about Jaya’s health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon visit Chennai to enquire on the health condition of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, who is undergoing treatment in Apollo Hospital, Union Minister of State Pon Radhakrishnan said today.

The Prime Minister is keen to get an update on the health of Jayalalithaa, Radhakrishnan told reporters at nearby Tirupur.

On the Cauvery Management Board, Radhakrishnan expressed hope that the Centre will protect the rights of Tamil Nadu on the river water. He said that the Congress and other parties were making it a political issue only to divert the attention of people from their failures, since the Congress and the DMK did nothing in this regard when they were in power.