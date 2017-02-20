FLASH NEWS India has amazing entrepreneurial energy, says Microsoft CEO DMK moves Madras High Court challenging trust vote Kohli 1st Indian athlete to sign a ₹100 cr deal with a brand TN CM gives his consent to close further 500 TASMAC shops 5000 Houses at a cost of 1lakh 70 thousand per house to be constructed for fishermen 50℅ subsidy for working women to buy two wheeler: TN CM Maternity assistance increased from Rs 12,000/- to RS.18,000/- Local Body Elections to be held by May 15th UP Elections2017: Congress to approach poll panel against PM Modi’s remark PM Modi speaking at a public meeting in Orai, Uttar Pradesh

Coimbatore


Monthly fund granted to 38 needy students

Covai Post Network
February 20, 2017

A total of 38 students, including those from below the poverty line, whose parents are HIV+, serving in jail, and whose parents are no more, were given a monthly fund of Rs. 2,000 by the District Collector T.N. Hariharan.

The other factors considered for granting the fund were families residing in villages and having an annual income of less than Rs. 24,000 and those residing in cities with an annual income of less than Rs. 30,000. The fund is given by District Child Protection Department.

To avail the fund, salary certificates were submitted to the concerned people and the 38 students were selected on the basis of their overall conditions.

The amount will be used for the education, medical requirements and basic necessities of the students.

