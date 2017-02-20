Monthly fund granted to 38 needy students

A total of 38 students, including those from below the poverty line, whose parents are HIV+, serving in jail, and whose parents are no more, were given a monthly fund of Rs. 2,000 by the District Collector T.N. Hariharan.

The other factors considered for granting the fund were families residing in villages and having an annual income of less than Rs. 24,000 and those residing in cities with an annual income of less than Rs. 30,000. The fund is given by District Child Protection Department.

To avail the fund, salary certificates were submitted to the concerned people and the 38 students were selected on the basis of their overall conditions.

The amount will be used for the education, medical requirements and basic necessities of the students.