More than 1.5 lakh students face bleak future as Govt reduces scholarship amount

Chennai: Ambedkar – Kalvi Centenary Movement has urged the District Collector to take it up with the State Government to reverse its order that reduced the scholarship amount for SC/ST students studying in self-financing colleges.

“The Adi Dravidar Welfare Department through its Order Nos 51 and 52 reduced the post matric scholarship amount from Rs. 85,000 to Rs. 50,000. This will affect the education of more than 1.5 lakh students across the State,” members of the AKAM Foundation said in their petition to District Collector T.N. Hariharan.

“The fee determination committee determines fees for self-financing colleges once in three years. This year the fees for B.E courses has been raised to Rs.85,000 from Rs.70,000 and instead of paying the fee amount as scholarship, the Government has reduced the amount to Rs.50,000,” State Convener, AKAM Foundation Chandramohan said.

“The students are from economically backward conditions. The reduction in scholarship amount will affect the first year students,” he added.

According to Ramesh. D, a first year student from Erode, he would mostly withdraw from the college due to financial constraints. “My family can’t afford to pay my fees. The college is asking me to pay the difference amount of Rs.35,000, which is very difficult for me.”

Another student Muthukumar K from Sivagangai said, ”The scholarship amount covered my hostel fees and other expenses. Now there is a big question mark.”