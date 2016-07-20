FLASH NEWS AIADMK crisis: Tamil Nadu governor meets Panneerselvam, to meet Sasikala soon O Pannerselvam leaves for the airport to receive Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao We will make Veda Nilayam into a memorial for Amma: Panneerselvam OPS to meet TN Governor Vidyasagar Rao at 5pm and Sasikala at 7:30pm today Sasikala has taken over the party and the govt just to make it a property of one family: Panneerselvam OPS meets Chief Secy and Tamil Nadu DGP at his residence to strategize for meeting with Governor, reports AIADMK MLAs to meet Governor Vidyasagar Rao at 5 pm in Chennai, reports O. Panneerselvam likely to issue transfer order of Chennai Commissioner S. George, reports Tamil Nadu Govt revokes suspension of Former TN Chief Secretary Gnanadesikan and Adul Anand IAS, reports Service Tax department summons Sania Mirza, asked to appear on February 16

Coimbatore


More than 15,000 members celebrate Guru Purnima at Isha Center

Covai Post Network
July 20, 2016

More than 15,000 members from across the globe gathered at the Isha Yoga Center here yesterday to celebrate Guru Purnima.

The founder of Isha Yoga Centre, Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev, conducted a satsang at the Adi Yogi Alayam meditation hall at the center. This was followed by a annadanam for all.

The Guru Purnima celebrations began at 6.15 p.m. and continued till midnight. Thousands of devotees offered milk and water to the Dhyanalinga from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Guru Purnima is the day when Adiyogi transformed into Adi Guru, or the first Guru. It is on this day that he began the transmission of the yogic sciences to the Saptharishis, and set forth this possibility that if one strives, one can transcend all limitations. Therefore, Guru Purnima has been a very significant day in this culture,” Sadguru said, while outlining the significance of the day.

Guru Purnima festival honours the ancient lineage of enlightened beings who graced the world with their presence, imparting the knowledge of the ‘self’. The word ‘Guru’ in Sanskrit is translated as ‘dispeller of darkness’. The Guru dispels the darkness of ignorance and leads seekers on the path to enlightenment.

