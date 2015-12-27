More than 6 lakh people in Coimbatore benefited by freebies – Minister

More than 6 lakh people in Coimbatore have been benefited so far by the government freebie scheme, the Minister of Municipal Administration and Rural Development said here on Sunday.

Distributing the freebies, including mixer-grinders, table fans, and wet-grinders to the beneficiaries, Minister Velumani said that 6,12,487 families have benefited by the scheme, at a cost of Rs.250 crores. “The government has been distributing these for the benefit of homemakers who need these essential items,” he said.

He further added that Coimbatore has received many developmental schemes, including the Gandhipuram fly over, and a special heart-and-kidney surgery centres at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital at a cost of Rs.83 crores.

Minister Velumani distributed 8429 freebies for beneficiaries in Wards 97 and 84, and 396 patta documents for beneficiaries from Ward 97. He had previously inaugurated a herbal smoke sprayer battery vehicle to curb house flies and 10 mosquito repellent smoke machines to be used in the areas adjoining Kuruchi and Vellalore.

Photos: Minister Velumani distributing the free mixer-grinders, table fans, and grinders to the beneficiaries.