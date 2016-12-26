FLASH NEWS AIADMK MP S.R. Balasubramaniam condemns CBI raid at Secretariat Income Tax begins probe on Mayawati’s brother over Benaami properties, reports Accident in a Fire Cracker depot near Sathur in Virudhunagar kills three, injures two women Delhi Police recovers 3 kg gold bricks worth around 81 lakhs. One person has also been arrested, reports DMK Chief Karuna to head party General Body meet on Jan 4th Ex-Air chief SP Tyagi granted bail on surety of ₹2 lakh in AgustaWestland case Amazon India registers ₹3,572 crore loss in 2016 Demonetisation a big cheating with the nation: Akhilesh

Coimbatore


Mother, daughter get 10 year imprisonment

Covai Post Network
December 26, 2016
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Thanjavur: The Mahila Fast Track Court here today convicted and sentenced a mother and daughter to undergo 10-year imprisonment on the charge of driving her daughter-in-law to commit suicide in 2015.

According to prosecution, Mahalaskhmi, wife of Dhakshinamurthy and resident of Sathyakrishna Nagar, Vennar Bank, Thanjavur, committed suicide by hanging at home on July 6, 2015 unable to bear the harassment meted out to her by her mother-in-law Kalaiselvi (60) and sister-in-law Deepapriya (30) in the absence of her husband, who is employed in Singapore.

Thanjavur West police registered a case under Section 306 of Indian Penal Code (abetment of suicide) and arrested the two women.

The trial was conducted at the Mahila Fast Track Court in Thanjavur. The judge who heard the case found both Kalaiselvi and Deepapriya guilty of the charges.
Pronouncing his verdict in the case today, the judge sentenced the mother-daughter duo to 10-year imprisonment.

