Mother, daughter get 10 year imprisonment

Thanjavur: The Mahila Fast Track Court here today convicted and sentenced a mother and daughter to undergo 10-year imprisonment on the charge of driving her daughter-in-law to commit suicide in 2015.

According to prosecution, Mahalaskhmi, wife of Dhakshinamurthy and resident of Sathyakrishna Nagar, Vennar Bank, Thanjavur, committed suicide by hanging at home on July 6, 2015 unable to bear the harassment meted out to her by her mother-in-law Kalaiselvi (60) and sister-in-law Deepapriya (30) in the absence of her husband, who is employed in Singapore.

Thanjavur West police registered a case under Section 306 of Indian Penal Code (abetment of suicide) and arrested the two women.

The trial was conducted at the Mahila Fast Track Court in Thanjavur. The judge who heard the case found both Kalaiselvi and Deepapriya guilty of the charges.

Pronouncing his verdict in the case today, the judge sentenced the mother-daughter duo to 10-year imprisonment.