Mother of obese kids seeks Collector’s help

A resident of Kasturinaickenpudur near Pannimadai has sought the Collector’s assistance in getting her two obese children treated.
In her petition to the Collector, Jeevitha said both her children (who are below nine years of age) are obese as a result of which they were unable to walk or attend school. She said the doctors treating the children were not able to diagnose the reason behind their weight gain.
Jeevitha appealed to the Collector to intervene and help them in getting the right treatment.
