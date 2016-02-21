FLASH NEWS The Panneerselvam camp has been alleging that the AIADMK MLAs were being held captive by the Sasikala camp As far as I am concerned, we will take power, we will take oath, we will put Amma’s photo in Assembly: VK Sasikala IndvsBan: India win one-off Test against Bangladesh, beating them by 208 runs India win one-off Test against Bangladesh, beating them by 208 runs PM Modi addressing an election rally in Lakhimpur Kheri, UP Kambala Bill passed in Karnataka Assembly I will defend this party and our government till my last breath: Sasikala Sasikala thinks she can win over people with crocodile tears: O Panneerselvam I request the MLAs to make a decision after discussing with their people and their conscience: O Panneerselvam 129 MLAs are supporting me: Sasikala

Coimbatore


Motherland now becomes Modi Land?

Covai Post Network
February 21, 2016

The Tamil Nadu BJP Unit president Tamilisai Soundarajan has said that the growth of the country’s fame and financial status has inspired its people to call India as ‘Modi Land’ instead of motherland.

Addressing a session on ‘Startup India,’ organised in Coimbatore, Tamilisai said that from a poor country during the Congress regime, India became a nuclear power under the BJP Prime Minister A.B. Vajpayee, after the Pokhran test. Now, under Narendra Modi, India has become a Power(ful) Country from a poor country in the span of just 18 months.

“This has led to people calling India as ‘Modi Land’ instead of ‘Motherland’,” she said.

Earlier, while talking to the reporters, she said that nobody can form a government in Tamil Nadu after the 2016 polls without the support of the BJP. Calling the DMK-Congress alliance as an ‘alliance of corruption,’ she declared that the four-party People Welfare Front will not be of much help to the people.

Tamilisai however chose to make no comments about Vijayakanth’s recent ‘king’ remark. Vijayakanth had said that, given a choice, he would rather be a king, instead of a kingmaker.

Comments 9
A big joke from Tamilisai Sowdarajan about Indian become a rich country within the 18 months span. She is a politician, so her speech will be also like all other politician. [T.BALAJI] - Feb 22, 2016
