Motherland now becomes Modi Land?

The Tamil Nadu BJP Unit president Tamilisai Soundarajan has said that the growth of the country’s fame and financial status has inspired its people to call India as ‘Modi Land’ instead of motherland.

Addressing a session on ‘Startup India,’ organised in Coimbatore, Tamilisai said that from a poor country during the Congress regime, India became a nuclear power under the BJP Prime Minister A.B. Vajpayee, after the Pokhran test. Now, under Narendra Modi, India has become a Power(ful) Country from a poor country in the span of just 18 months.

“This has led to people calling India as ‘Modi Land’ instead of ‘Motherland’,” she said.

Earlier, while talking to the reporters, she said that nobody can form a government in Tamil Nadu after the 2016 polls without the support of the BJP. Calling the DMK-Congress alliance as an ‘alliance of corruption,’ she declared that the four-party People Welfare Front will not be of much help to the people.

Tamilisai however chose to make no comments about Vijayakanth’s recent ‘king’ remark. Vijayakanth had said that, given a choice, he would rather be a king, instead of a kingmaker.