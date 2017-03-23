FLASH NEWS Parliamentary panel to summon RBI Guv again to explain how much of the junked currency deposited post demonetisation London attacker had been investigated by security services: PM Theresa May Paytm employees crorepatis after selling stock worth ₹100 cr DMK sponsored no-confidence motion against TN Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal defeated Bombay HC orders doctors on strike to resume duties and give some time to Govt for providing them proper security, reports EC gives VK Sasikala camp Hat symbol & Lamp post symbol to OPS camp O Panneerselvam led faction of AIADMK named ‘AIADMK Purathi Thalaivi Amma’, gets electric pole as party symbol VK Sasikala led faction will be called ‘AIADMK Amma’, gets ‘hat’ as party symbol after EC freezes ‘two leaves’ symbol J&K: Terrorists attack a Police vehicle in Shopian. No loss of life or injuries reported

Coimbatore


Motion for Speaker’s removal defeated

Covai Post Network
March 23, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Chennai: Opposition DMK’s motion for removal of Speaker P Dhanapal was defeated with a margin of 25 votes today with the O Paneerselvam group staying away.

While 122 legislators of the ruling AIADMK voted against the resolution, the DMK mustered the support of 97. Eleven MLAs from former chief minister Paneerselvam camp abstained from voting.

The DMK had moved the resolution against Dhanapal alleging he did not conduct the house properly when Chief Minister K. Palaniswami won the vote of confidence on February 18.

The Speaker had on that day ordered the eviction of DMK members for creating ruckus inside the House.

Dhanapal was not present in the House when the motion against him was taken up.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS