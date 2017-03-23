Motion for Speaker’s removal defeated

Chennai: Opposition DMK’s motion for removal of Speaker P Dhanapal was defeated with a margin of 25 votes today with the O Paneerselvam group staying away.

While 122 legislators of the ruling AIADMK voted against the resolution, the DMK mustered the support of 97. Eleven MLAs from former chief minister Paneerselvam camp abstained from voting.

The DMK had moved the resolution against Dhanapal alleging he did not conduct the house properly when Chief Minister K. Palaniswami won the vote of confidence on February 18.

The Speaker had on that day ordered the eviction of DMK members for creating ruckus inside the House.

Dhanapal was not present in the House when the motion against him was taken up.