Movement to save tiger population

About 100 years ago, India had a population of more than 50,000 tigers. However, the tiger population in our country in the year 2008 was just 1,411. The World Wide Fund for nature (WWF) has declared tigers as endangered species. Back home, Coimbatore ACME Round Table No.133 in an initiative to save the tiger population has launched “Save a Tiger Project”.

“As part of this ambitious project, Coimbatore ACME Round Table No.133 compensates villagers for their losses of livestock due to tiger and leopard kills. This automatically prevents them from poisoning the carcass there by saving the tiger. ACME works in tandem with various Forest Departments in helping with building water troughs and other amenities.” Tr. Prasanna Krishna, Chairman, Coimbatore ACME Round Table No.133 says.

From the year 2010 this non-profit organization has been distributing compensation to victims who have lost their livestock due to tiger kills. In 2010, a total compensation of Rs. 52,000 was distributed. In 2014 the compensation amount given touched an all time high of Rs. 1,35,000. Since 2010, a total of Rs. 5,50,000 has been given as compensation. Funds to give away compensation to victims are raised from well-wishers and a part of the funds are generated through the sales of unique lapel pins.

This they say has contributed to a significant increase in the tiger population in Sathyamangalam forest. What was 18 in 2008 has increased to 65 in 2015. There has also been a growth in the number of tigers in India. In 2008, India’s tiger population was 1,441. However, in 2015 India recorded the presence of 2,226 tigers.

In order to raise awareness and funds for its “Save a Tiger Project”, Coimbatore ACME Round Table No. 133 has plans of organizing a trail run on February 21. Venue for this annual fundraiser is Coimbatore Golf Course. Participants can opt to do the six- kilometre or 11- kilometre run. For registration, run timings, map and other information contact 98422-33221.