FLASH NEWS Sasikala to be next CM, Panneerselvam quits ICC to ban venues with poor quality pitches and outfields Trump Sena formed in UP to support BJP, stop Hindu migration Rare monkey species spotted in Africa for first time Polling in a Goa booth cancelled over faulty procedure Chennai oil spill hasn’t affected marine life: Tamil Nadu CM If you don’t vote, you have no right to blame govt: SC Sweden pledges to cut all greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 Punjab polls: Voter turnout recorded at 78.62%

Coimbatore


Mr. and Miss Coimbatore on January 30

Covai Post Network
January 25, 2016

Coimbatore Fashion Fest Season III will organise Mr. and Miss Coimbatore 2016 on January 30. This event is powered by ADF Studios, Coimbatore.

From the many aspiring models who had applied, 10 men and 10 women were selected after auditions. They were put through intensive modelling and grooming sessions by local experts.

A release from ADF Studios said that the models would walk the ramp on the grand finale on January 30. There would be a pre-launch fashion show by the select 20 models on the previous day. The pre-launch fashion show and the grand finale are scheduled to take place at Hotel Vijay Elannza.

Former Mrs. Asia International and Mrs. India World Komal Kalra and Producer and Social Activist Shubh Malhotra will be celebrity judges who will announce Mr. and Miss Coimbatore.
Entry is by pass only.

Comments 3
Can I get pass [tamil] - Jan 27, 2016
Hi, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam remarks? If so how do you reduce it, any plugin or anything you can advise? I get so much lately it?s driving me mad so any assistance is very much appreciated. http://hobbsport.com/shopcategory/hiking-shoes/ [Rocco Brennaman] - Dec 31, 2016
kjop cialis pa nett http://no.pharmshop.website/cialis/ cialis uten resept [kjope cialis pa nett] - Feb 06, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS