Mr. and Miss Coimbatore on January 30

Coimbatore Fashion Fest Season III will organise Mr. and Miss Coimbatore 2016 on January 30. This event is powered by ADF Studios, Coimbatore.

From the many aspiring models who had applied, 10 men and 10 women were selected after auditions. They were put through intensive modelling and grooming sessions by local experts.

A release from ADF Studios said that the models would walk the ramp on the grand finale on January 30. There would be a pre-launch fashion show by the select 20 models on the previous day. The pre-launch fashion show and the grand finale are scheduled to take place at Hotel Vijay Elannza.

Former Mrs. Asia International and Mrs. India World Komal Kalra and Producer and Social Activist Shubh Malhotra will be celebrity judges who will announce Mr. and Miss Coimbatore.

Entry is by pass only.