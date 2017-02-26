FLASH NEWS The development work that Akhilesh talks about, most of them were started by my government: Mayawati Govt to hire 980 officers to fill up vacancies in the prestigious IAS, IFS and IPS through civil services exam 2017 India has nearly lost Kashmir: P Chidambaram Manipur CM infamous for taking 10% commission as bribe: Modi SBI ATM dispenses ‘xerox’ copy of ₹2,000 note Won’t join politics, will lead spiritual life: Nitish’s son Delhi University girl gang raped by classmate and his friends Pelé’s son to serve drug-related prison sentence Harbhajan Singh blames Pune’s track for India’s loss Surprised with the way Aus won the Test: Michael Clarke

Coimbatore


MR vaccination target could not be met due to rumours: Officials

Covai Post Network
February 26, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Of the identified 1.76 crore, only 76 lakh children were administered the Measles and Rubella vaccination in Tamil Nadu, a top Health Department official said today.

Despite positive campaigns to create awareness about the necessity of the vaccine for children in the age group of nine months to 15 years, the rumours spread by some vested interests affected the drive, Director of Vaccination, Health Department, Thamarai Selvi told reporters here.

As a result, only about 76 lakh children were administered the vaccine, she said.

Considering the necessity, the government has extended the period for another fortnight, till March 14, Thamarai Selvi said, adding that there are no side effects and that the vaccine is totally safe.

She appealed to the parents to come forward and vaccinate their children, as the vaccine is available at all Primary Health Centres, Government Hospitals and also private hospitals across the State, she said.

