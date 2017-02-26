MR vaccination target could not be met due to rumours: Officials

Of the identified 1.76 crore, only 76 lakh children were administered the Measles and Rubella vaccination in Tamil Nadu, a top Health Department official said today.

Despite positive campaigns to create awareness about the necessity of the vaccine for children in the age group of nine months to 15 years, the rumours spread by some vested interests affected the drive, Director of Vaccination, Health Department, Thamarai Selvi told reporters here.

As a result, only about 76 lakh children were administered the vaccine, she said.

Considering the necessity, the government has extended the period for another fortnight, till March 14, Thamarai Selvi said, adding that there are no side effects and that the vaccine is totally safe.

She appealed to the parents to come forward and vaccinate their children, as the vaccine is available at all Primary Health Centres, Government Hospitals and also private hospitals across the State, she said.