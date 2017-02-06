FLASH NEWS I’m In Charge, Jayalalithaa Told UK Doctor From Hospital Bed Supreme Court attaches Sahara’s Aamby valley project in Lonavala, report Initially diagnosed with sepsis, infection in chest, urine. Later discovered there was bacteria in her blood: Dr Richard Beale on Jayalalithaa’s health Jayalalithaa was conscious when she signed election papers:Dr Richard Beale on ex-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s health Not normal practice to photograph critically ill patient unless he/she wants it, invasion of privacy: Dr Richard Beale Jayalalithaa died of severe infection that damaged organs, say doctors Bacterial infection in blood was underlying problem. Infection spread to organs, led to shortness of breath: Dr Richard Beale We want to dispel rumours on Jayalalithaa’s condition, treatment: Dr Balaji, coordinator for ex-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister at Apollo Hospital BCCI Media manager Nishant Arora resigns, Committee of Administrators closes offices of BCCI President and Secretary Governor accepts resignation letter of TN CM O Panneerselvam

Coimbatore


MR vaccine to be administered to 5.23 lakh children in Thanjavur district

Covai Post Network
February 6, 2017

Thanjavur: Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccine will be administered to 5,23,327 children, from nine-month-olds to 15-year-olds, in a bid to completely eliminate measles and rubella in the district.

On behalf of the Public Health Department, Collector A Annadurai today kick-started the administration of the MR vaccines at the Collectorate premises where the students of Mirror Primary School, Devan Nagar were administered the vaccine.

The MR vaccines will be administered at all government and private schools, and anganwadis in the district from today till February 28. The vaccines would be administered in the presence of trained auxiliary midwife nurses at the rate of 1,000 children per day.

Despite children having been administered the measles vaccine in government hospitals or MMR vaccine at private paediatricians’ previously, the MR vaccine should be administered again during the campaign to give immunity to those children, an official of the Public Health Department said.

