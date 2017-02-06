MR vaccine to be administered to 5.23 lakh children in Thanjavur district

Thanjavur: Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccine will be administered to 5,23,327 children, from nine-month-olds to 15-year-olds, in a bid to completely eliminate measles and rubella in the district.

On behalf of the Public Health Department, Collector A Annadurai today kick-started the administration of the MR vaccines at the Collectorate premises where the students of Mirror Primary School, Devan Nagar were administered the vaccine.

The MR vaccines will be administered at all government and private schools, and anganwadis in the district from today till February 28. The vaccines would be administered in the presence of trained auxiliary midwife nurses at the rate of 1,000 children per day.

Despite children having been administered the measles vaccine in government hospitals or MMR vaccine at private paediatricians’ previously, the MR vaccine should be administered again during the campaign to give immunity to those children, an official of the Public Health Department said.