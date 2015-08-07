FLASH NEWS MK Stalin staging hunger strike near Gandhi Statue at Marina Beach Edappadi Palaniswami wins the floor test with 122 MLAs voting for him and 11 MLAs against him Chief Minister Palanisamy’s vote of confidence: Voting begins in Tamil Nadu assembly Congress stages walk out from Tamil Nadu Assembly We are going to meet the Governor to apprise him of the situation here: MK Stalin We were all picked up beaten and thrown out of the Assembly Hall: MK Stalin

Coimbatore


MSME launches gold jewellery appraisal course

- By Covai Post Network
August 7, 2015

The MSME Development Institute, Coimbatore, invites aspiring entrepreneurs to participate in a 10-day training session on quality and value appraisal of gold jewellery.

In a statement, Jeyachandran, Deputy Director (in-charge) of MSME DI, Coimbatore (established by the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises), said, “The training would be conducted from August 19 to 28, and the course will cover various methods and techniques of assaying gold through theory and practical classes. The topics including basic metallurgy of gold, jewel loan calculation, casting and filigree items, open and closed setting stone jewels, hallmark procedures, and types of assaying and touch stone practices. The sessions will be conducted by expert assessors and specialists.

“Qualified candidates can find part-time employment in commercial and cooperative banks where gold loans are given. They will also be taught how to establish a business enterprise to deal in gem and jewellery trade.”

Training will be conducted at the MSME DI office premises on Patel Road in Ramnagar, Coimbatore. For further details and registration, please contact 99525 13348, 0422 2233956.

Comments 6
Some really interesting details you have written.Aided me a lot, just what I was searching for :D. http://vocational-courses.nearoff.com/index.php?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=1298089 [Charley Chears] - Nov 01, 2016
11/2/2016 @ 10:49:04: lorem ipsum covaipost.com http://summerworld-fouhy.info [Korey Duker] - Nov 02, 2016
My developer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the costs. But he?s tryiong none the less. I?ve been using Movable-type on various websites for about a year and am nervous about switching to another platform. I have heard great things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress content into it? Any help would be greatly appreciated! http://hobbsport.com/shopcategory/hiking-shoes/ [Frank Kershaw] - Dec 31, 2016
kjop cialis pa nett http://no.pharmshop.website/cialis/ cialis uten resept [kjope cialis pa nett] - Feb 06, 2017
I simply want to tell you that I'm very new to blogging and really enjoyed you're blog site. Most likely I’m want to bookmark your blog . You amazingly come with exceptional articles and reviews. Thanks a bunch for sharing with us your web-site. [recommended you read] - Feb 08, 2017
Search engine optimization or SEO can be an organic means of increasing ranks inside the searchengine result pages (SERPs), to get a set of specific keyword or expression as looked by any individual.These people could be the potential customers for almost any firm.Thus, enhancing the visibility in SERPs might help in generating traffic from applicable clientsinto a website. Tickets, central linking of internet pages being, headed byrelevant subject tag, meta description tag with point text that isideal, etc-are some the crucial factors for reaching better ratings. http://www.DKc6OkxbRr.com/DKc6OkxbRr [Rosetta Rizza] - Feb 19, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS