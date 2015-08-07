MSME launches gold jewellery appraisal course

The MSME Development Institute, Coimbatore, invites aspiring entrepreneurs to participate in a 10-day training session on quality and value appraisal of gold jewellery.

In a statement, Jeyachandran, Deputy Director (in-charge) of MSME DI, Coimbatore (established by the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises), said, “The training would be conducted from August 19 to 28, and the course will cover various methods and techniques of assaying gold through theory and practical classes. The topics including basic metallurgy of gold, jewel loan calculation, casting and filigree items, open and closed setting stone jewels, hallmark procedures, and types of assaying and touch stone practices. The sessions will be conducted by expert assessors and specialists.

“Qualified candidates can find part-time employment in commercial and cooperative banks where gold loans are given. They will also be taught how to establish a business enterprise to deal in gem and jewellery trade.”

Training will be conducted at the MSME DI office premises on Patel Road in Ramnagar, Coimbatore. For further details and registration, please contact 99525 13348, 0422 2233956.