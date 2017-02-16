Murder of democracy: AAP

The State unit of Aam Aadmi Party has condemned elevation of Edappadi K. Palanisamy as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, the party’s state spokesperson S. Rafiq has questioned the rationale behind appointing a person who has allegedly amassed wealth to the tune of Rs. 5000 crore.

While there are pending enquiries with the Income Tax Department with regard to his dubious role in money laundering after demonetisation, he said that the Congress leader, E.V.K.S. Elangovan, had already made a formal complaint to the then Tamil Nadu Governor Rosaiah about him.

“The Chief Minister’s Office had also received many complaints regarding his corrupt way in which he had allegedly blackmailed the government approved highways contractors to part with 30 per cent of commission, for the works allotted,” the statement said.

“Edapadi K. Palanisamy, who has assumed charge as Chief Minister would only serve as a puppet Chief Minister, indirectly controlled by Sasikala, who has been convicted in the disproportionate assets case. The present arrangement would only facilitate Sasikala meddling in the administration, while cooling her heels in a prison in Bengaluru. Aam Aadmi Party deems it as the murder of democracy,” Rafiq added.