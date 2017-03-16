FLASH NEWS VK Sasikala camp AIADMK MPs met the Election Commission & urged poll panel not to consider unnecessary petitions over party symbol Delhi HC dismisses a plea by JNU students against cap on number of students admitted to M Phil & Phd courses No merit in claims that EVMs can be tampered with, such allegations are wild and baseless: EC Sensex surges 187.74 pts to close at 29,585.85; Nifty climbs 68.90 pts to hit new closing peak of 9,153.70 Delhi HC says UGC guidelines for M Phil and PhD courses are binding on all varsities Sensex jumps 206 points; Nifty at all-time high after US Fed rate hike BJP wins floor test in Goa Assembly as 22 MLAs supported CM Manohar Parrikar No stay on Jio free offer; TDSAT asks Trai to re-examine Jan 31 letter that allowed Jio to continue free service, & revert in 2 weeks TN Budget: Rs 300 crore allotted for Tamirabarani – Nambiyaaru river linking project TN Budget: Relief fund for fishermen increased from Rs.2700 to Rs.4500

Muthukrishnan body brought home; youth hurls chappal at Union Minister

Covai Post Network
March 16, 2017

The body of JNU student, Muthukrishnan, who was found hanging a couple of days ago in his friend’s room in South Delhi, was brought to his house in Salem this morning.

The body was brought from Chennai and kept at his home for the pubic to pay homage.

Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan placed a wreath on the body, while Salem Collector, Sampath paid floral tributes and handed over a cheque for Rs. 3 lakh announced by the State government to Muthukrishnan’s father Jeevanantham.

As Radhakrishnan was addressing media, some students and activists belonging to various organisation raised slogans against the Government. A youth hurled chappal towards the Minister, which however fell on the mikes.

Police took the person, identified as Solomon, into custody.

Radhakrishnan said that such incidents (suicides) have been happening in the last 60 years and it was not acceptable to suggest that these were happening only in recent times.

A five-member team has already submitted the postmortem report and based on which a judicial probe will be initiated, Radhakrishnan said.

