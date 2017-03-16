Muthukrishnan body brought home; youth hurls chappal at Union Minister

The body of JNU student, Muthukrishnan, who was found hanging a couple of days ago in his friend’s room in South Delhi, was brought to his house in Salem this morning.

The body was brought from Chennai and kept at his home for the pubic to pay homage.

Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan placed a wreath on the body, while Salem Collector, Sampath paid floral tributes and handed over a cheque for Rs. 3 lakh announced by the State government to Muthukrishnan’s father Jeevanantham.

As Radhakrishnan was addressing media, some students and activists belonging to various organisation raised slogans against the Government. A youth hurled chappal towards the Minister, which however fell on the mikes.

Police took the person, identified as Solomon, into custody.

Radhakrishnan said that such incidents (suicides) have been happening in the last 60 years and it was not acceptable to suggest that these were happening only in recent times.

A five-member team has already submitted the postmortem report and based on which a judicial probe will be initiated, Radhakrishnan said.