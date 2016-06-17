Mystery shrouds alleged suicide of IPS officer from TN

The Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) today urged the Tamil Nadu government to take steps to bring those to book, who were behind the mysterious death of IPS Officer Sasikumar in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, a few days ago.

Sasikumar, a native of Sathyamangalam, nearby Erode district, was found dead with bullet injuries. The Andhra Pradesh state government, after investigations, declared the death as suicide.

In a press release, the KDMK general secretary, E.R. Eswaran said that Sasikumar was involved in preventing Maoist activities and red sander smuggling when he was in Kadappa, Andhra Pradesh.

He had confiscated Rs.2 crore worth ganja recently, which had earned him many enemies in that state, he said. Keeping these facts in mind, Eswaran said that there was suspicion behind the cause of death.

He urged the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa, to talk to her Andhra Pradesh counterpart, Chandrababu Naidu, to find out the truth.