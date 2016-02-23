FLASH NEWS Supreme Court extends parole of Sahara chief Subrata Roy until April 17 12 AIADMK MPs from O Panneerselvam camp are meeting President Pranab Mukherjee ABVP files complaint in Maurice Nagar Police station against the people who were harassing Gurmehar Kaur Indian shooter Jitu Rai wins bronze medal in 10m air pistol event of the ISSF World Cup, reports SC refused to allow a woman’s plea to abort her 26-week old foetus suffering from ‘down syndrome’, reports ECI has received response of AIADMK to petition challenging VK Sasikala’s election as Gen Secy. It’s signed by Dy. Gen Secy TTV Dinakaran Note ban may have impacted short term growth but long term effects would include important gains going forward: OECD Sensex up 51 points; nifty touches 8900 mark in early trade 7 passengers killed & over 30 hurt as Visakhapatnam-bound bus falls into canal in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet the Lieutenant General to demand action against ABVP

Coimbatore


Nadigar Sangam appeals to Election Commission

Covai Post Network
February 23, 2016

The South Indian Film Artistes’ Association, popularly known as the Nadigar Sangam, has appealed to the Election Commission (EC) to permit release of movies and staging of plays during the run-up to the Assembly elections and also during the polling.

A letter signed to this effect, by office-bearers of the Sangam, was handed over to Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Lakhoni by Vice-President N.S. Ponvannan at the Secretariat in Chennai.

It said that the livelihood of more than 1,000 people was connected to South Indian cinema and so the appeal.

According to the Sangam, the ban on staging of plays during the last general elections had affected artistes to a great extent. It had led to great financial difficulty. It did not want a repeat of such an incidence.

Plays were staged mainly over six months that covered the festival period in the State and the earnings made during this phase was the only source of livelihood for these artistes.

Hence the Sangam had appealed to the EC for a blanket permission to screen movies and stage plays.

