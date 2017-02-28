FLASH NEWS Supreme Court extends parole of Sahara chief Subrata Roy until April 17 12 AIADMK MPs from O Panneerselvam camp are meeting President Pranab Mukherjee ABVP files complaint in Maurice Nagar Police station against the people who were harassing Gurmehar Kaur Indian shooter Jitu Rai wins bronze medal in 10m air pistol event of the ISSF World Cup, reports SC refused to allow a woman’s plea to abort her 26-week old foetus suffering from ‘down syndrome’, reports ECI has received response of AIADMK to petition challenging VK Sasikala’s election as Gen Secy. It’s signed by Dy. Gen Secy TTV Dinakaran Note ban may have impacted short term growth but long term effects would include important gains going forward: OECD Sensex up 51 points; nifty touches 8900 mark in early trade 7 passengers killed & over 30 hurt as Visakhapatnam-bound bus falls into canal in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet the Lieutenant General to demand action against ABVP

Coimbatore


National award for TNAU student

Covai Post Network
February 28, 2017

A Ph.D scholar in Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) P. Sivaraj has received Student of the year award 2016.

The national award, carrying a citation, was in recognition to his outstanding contribution for undertaking students welfare activities and empowering the youth in agriculture in the State of Tamil Nadu.

Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution C R Chaudhary presented the award to Sivaraj during the “2nd National Youth Convention of Agricultural Innovation in Sustainable Food Systems for Improving Rural livelihood: The Youth Perspective” held last week at Raichur in Karnataka, a TNAU release said today.

Sivaraj is also the State president of All India Agricultural Students Association.

