National award for TNAU student

A Ph.D scholar in Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) P. Sivaraj has received Student of the year award 2016.

The national award, carrying a citation, was in recognition to his outstanding contribution for undertaking students welfare activities and empowering the youth in agriculture in the State of Tamil Nadu.

Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution C R Chaudhary presented the award to Sivaraj during the “2nd National Youth Convention of Agricultural Innovation in Sustainable Food Systems for Improving Rural livelihood: The Youth Perspective” held last week at Raichur in Karnataka, a TNAU release said today.

Sivaraj is also the State president of All India Agricultural Students Association.